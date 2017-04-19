Recognizing mental health disease and seeking treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mental health is tough and affects many people's lives, and the first step to getting better is talking about those feelings affecting aspects of everyday life.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, explains the steps men and women can take to better their mental health.

According to Dr. Bitner women experience more depression and anxiety than men, but these conditions can be treated and shouldn't be ignored. These mental conditions can affect a person's ability to interact with family, friends, and tasks they do in every day life.

Not only is anxiety and depression bad for the mind, they also effect the body physically and are linked to increased risk of heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

Mental health is a real issue and should not be ignored. Signs and symptoms to watch out for include:

Persistent feelings of sadness or worry which do not go away

Abuse of alcohol or drugs

Dramatic change in sting or sleeping habits

Changes in appetite or eating patterns

Persistent fatigue or low energy

Excessive worry

Social withdrawal

Seeing or hearing things which are not there

Thoughts of suicide

Extremely high or low moods

Irritability

After recognizing any of these symptoms, the next step is to seek treatment. Treatments include understanding the causes and effects of brain chemicals, learning how to cope, and even taking certain medications if the illness becomes more serious.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616) 267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.