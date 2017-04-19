Researching charities before you donate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Giving to charitable causes is a great opportunity to support organizations you believe in, as the Better Business Bureau will tell you. However, the organizations also said there are steps you can take to know where your donations are going.

In a recent example of questionable practices, a Texas organization faces more than 319,000 civil violations brought on by the Michigan Attorney General. The clothing bin operator is accused of lying about how much money goes to help the Michigan Humane Society.

"We at Humane Society [of West Michigan] we really feel for Michigan Humane [Society]. We're separate organizations but of course we care about each other. We have the same goals and mission," executive director Trudy Jeffers said.

According to the state AG, the Texas-based American Textile Recycling Service claims 100% of the money produced from its clothing donation bins goes to Michigan Humane. However, after an investigation, the state said only about 6% actually made it to the homeless pet advocate.

Chris Palmer, Foundation Director for the Better Business Bureau said, "When the AG comes out with a statement like this, it brings light to organizations that might not be fully cooperating with the public's best interest."

He said donating is a great opportunity for people to help organizations they believe in, but knowledge is power.

"When there are organizations that might not be transparent with their information, they might say one thing but their data and the transparency of their documents might say something different. So it's always advisable to take one further step and investigate and look at who are you truly donating to?" Palmer stated.

He said give.org is a useful resource. It's an arm of the BBB and s part of the Wise Giving alliance where the listed non-profits meet 20 different standards.

"And so not only do we help donors find charities that meet these standards, but we also walk alongside charities that are looking to improve their standards," Palmer explained.

Jeffers said, "For our organization, we really try to make it really clear when we have what's considered a third party."

She said fundraising by third party organizations is often helpful since the Humane Society is short-staffed and takes care of 4,500 animals a year. However, she said the best way to know where your money is going is to give directly.

"So the need is great when you have that many animals who are homeless and who are in need of care. We're there to do that only because of people who give," Jeffers said.