Suspect wanted for assaults arrested in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. – One of West Michigan’s Most Wanted is off the streets after being captured in Muskegon.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force announced they arrested James Earl Culp III Tuesday, based on tips that had come from FOX 17 viewers through Silent Observer.

Culp was wanted on several warrants for aggravated assault, assaulting a police officer and fraud. He had prior arrests for burglary, assault and narcotic possession.