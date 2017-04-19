Tennis star Serena Williams announces she’s pregnant

Posted 1:14 PM, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:15PM, April 19, 2017

Serena Williams of the US poses with the championship trophy after her victory against Venus Williams of the US in the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2017. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

(Fox News) Serena Williams announced she’s expecting a baby with fiance Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis star, 35, shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks.”

Williams and her Reddit co-founder fiance, 33, announced their engagement in December.

