Barn receives new animals after fire kills therapy horses

LOWELL, Mich– More than a week after a fire destroyed a barn and killed 13 therapy horses at The Barn for Equine Learning, the facility has received six new miniature horses.

The Barn for Equine Learning posted a photo of the new animals on Facebook, thanking the community for its ongoing support. Those with The Barn tell FOX 17 the animals are named Jet, DeeDee, Bucky, CJ, Cloud, and Jojo and that they’re already bringing joy to many people.

The Barn lost 13 of its therapy horses in a fire on April 8. Investigators say the fire is suspicious in nature and have already interviewed a ‘person of interest,’ but no arrests have been made.

A community rebuilding event will be held at The Barn for Equine Learning on Saturday, April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. They’re hoping people will help with things like planting a vegetable garden and cleaning pastures. Anyone interested can RSVP at thebarnforel@gmail.com

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page for the barn has raised more than $34,000, as they look to rebuild after the fire.

The Barn for Equine Learning is located at 3203 Timpson Ave SE.