MUSKEGON, Mich -- Adam Brizgala got his first playoff start and stopped all 33 shots he faced as the Muskegon Lumberjacks beat Dubuque 3-0 in game 3 of their first round playoff series of the Clark Cup playoffs.

The Fighting Saints still lead the series, 2-1. Game 4 will be Friday night at 7:15 p.m. at LC Walker Arena.