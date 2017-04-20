Central Michigan University plans cuts to balance budget

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University plans to cut 30 vacant staff positions and lay off about 24 staff members amid efforts to balance its budget.

The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports the update comes as university administrators finalize a balanced fiscal year 2018 budget.

Barry Wilkes, the school’s vice president of finance and administration, told faculty and staff in an email this week that there will be 4 percent, or $20 million, in total base budget reductions. An all-campus budget forum was scheduled for Thursday.

The Union of Teaching Faculty says in a statement that the figure of about 24 people being laid off doesn’t count fixed-term faculty members whose contracts aren’t being renewed or who face a partial layoff with the number of classes they teach being cut.