Golfing and more available at Candlestone Golf Resort

Warmer weather is on the way, which means it's time to grab the clubs and hit some balls on the green at Candlestone Golf and Resort.

They have a state of the art golf course with 18 holes, designed for players of all skill level. There's no need for golfers to schedule a tee time, they can come in whenever they like and play golf at their own pace.

Candlestone has so much more to offer than it's top of the life golf course, they also have multiple spaces to book events and weddings. With an on site hotel, ceremony and reception services, and a full service restaurant, it's the perfect place to host an event with a large group of people.

Candlestone Golf Resort is located at 8100 Storey Road in Belding. To learn more about their facility, visit candlestoneresort.com or call (616)-794-1580.