× Holland bans seat reserving for Tulip Time parade

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The Holland City Council has decided to not allow items to be placed in public right of ways as spot reservations the night before a parade that’s part of a festival celebrating Holland’s Dutch heritage.

The council voted 6-2 Wednesday to ban placing items to claim spots the night before Saturday’s Muziekparade, an event included in the city’s Tulip Time festival.

Placing blankets and other items on sidewalks and curbs was previously allowed starting at 9 p.m. the day before. This year, claiming a spot can only begin after 6 a.m. the day of the parade, the Holland Sentinel reported.

Tulip Time Executive Director Gwen Auwerda cited aesthetic and safety reasons for the change. She explained that the city looks cluttered to guests when people duct tape blankets out the night before.

“If I have medical claims on my insurance it is due to people falling or tripping,” she said. “There’s a cost to us for that as well, as people leave not feeling great because they ended up injured.”

If items are placed out before 6 a.m. or left out after the parade ends, they will be removed by city staff and brought to the Transportation Department office.

Assistant to the City Manager Matt VanDyken said the decision has received support from the streets department, the Downtown Development Authority, Parks and Recreation and the Holland Department of Public Safety.

“All agreed putting items in the right of way a day prior causes a bit of a mess,” he said.

He said residents will be notified of the changes before the parade.