Holland superintendent sees backlash over immigrant comments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A west Michigan school superintendent faces backlash from civil rights advocates regarding his meeting with federal immigration authorities that resulted in controversial advice for school staff about potential deportations.

The Detroit News reports that Holland Public Schools Superintendent Brian Davis told district staff March 3 that residents must open the door when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials knock, an idea civil rights groups discourage without a warrant.

Davis said this week he asked ICE in the meeting to find out how schools might be involved in deportations.

His meeting prompted a March 31 letter from two civil rights advocates warning the government and school officials across Michigan about the potential for schools to be influenced by President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement initiatives.

A 2010 U.S. Census report says about 23 percent of Holland’s residents are Hispanic or Latino.