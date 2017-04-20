Judge rules not all Dalton police statements allowed in trial

Jason Dalton in court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County judge on Thursday ruled to exclude some of the statements made by Jason Dalton to police after the accused mass shooter was arrested.

Judge Alexander C. Lipsey said some statements Dalton made during his first police interview with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety would be excluded from his trial.  Dalton’s entire second interview, conducted by Michigan State Police, will be allowed.

Dalton is accused of killing six people and wounding two others in a string of shootings on Feb. 20, 2016.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting during a press conference April 20, 2017 in Kalamazoo.

Dalton’s attorney Eusebio Solis argued that his client pleaded the fifth during interviews with detectives from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said he was happy with the ruling and didn’t think it would have much of an impact on the trial. He does not plan to appeal the decision.

Prosecutors say Dalton carried out the attacks between picking up and dropping off Uber passengers. Police have quoted Dalton as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him.

Dalton’s trial is scheduled to begin June 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

