Major US-131 project to use unusual split traffic shift

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — West Michigan drivers are used to lane closures and even traffic shifts, where a lane is moved over on pavement but doesn’t close a lane. But a different kind of traffic shift will be used in the rebuilding project on US-131 between 14 Mile and 17 Mile. Traffic will be split.

Starting at 17 Mile, southbound traffic in the right lane will remain on the southbound side of the highway through the construction zone. But traffic in the left lane will shift over to the northbound side of the highway, sharing the pavement with two lanes of northbound traffic.

The split shift will be in effect beginning 7 p.m. April 20, said a recent notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The configuration is scheduled to remain in place until mid-July. The project as a whole is schedule to continue until November.