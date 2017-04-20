Michigan Senate votes to repeal switchblade ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would no longer ban switchblades under a bill advancing in the Legislature.

The Senate voted 36-1 Thursday to repeal a prohibition against selling or possessing a knife with blades that can be opened by the flick of a button, pressure on the handle or “other mechanical contrivance.”

A violation is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $300 fine.

The sponsor, Republican Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge, has said the switchblade ban is unnecessary and is being enforced unevenly across the state.
The legislation was sent to the House for consideration.

