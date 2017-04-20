More storms this afternoon

Posted 9:54 AM, April 20, 2017, by

WEST MICHIGAN-  We’ve seen several rounds of storms this morning in many locations in West Michigan, and we’re primed to see a few more later on this afternoon.

While a lot of West Michigan isn’t primed for severe weather (Grand Rapids, Muskegon, South Haven,) many locations to our south and east are under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather this afternoon.

While the “enhanced” risk often includes possible tornadoes, I don’t think those would be the main threats for our locations to the south and east.  While it is possible, straight line winds and hail are the main threats for any storms that develop later this afternoon.

Storms this afternoon will develop near Kalamazoo and Three Rivers, but likely intensify as they move east.  They’ll be clear of our area by early evening, leaving us with a calmer and cooler evening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s