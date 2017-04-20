More storms this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN- We’ve seen several rounds of storms this morning in many locations in West Michigan, and we’re primed to see a few more later on this afternoon.

While a lot of West Michigan isn’t primed for severe weather (Grand Rapids, Muskegon, South Haven,) many locations to our south and east are under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather this afternoon.

While the “enhanced” risk often includes possible tornadoes, I don’t think those would be the main threats for our locations to the south and east. While it is possible, straight line winds and hail are the main threats for any storms that develop later this afternoon.

Storms this afternoon will develop near Kalamazoo and Three Rivers, but likely intensify as they move east. They’ll be clear of our area by early evening, leaving us with a calmer and cooler evening.