Morning Buzz: Facebook saying goodbye to passwords?

1. Struggle to remember your Facebook password? The company unveiled a beta version of what it calls delegated account recovery.

If you forget your password on different, non-Facebook services, you’ll use Facebook to verify who you are.

For example, you may have to recognize photos of Facebook friends in order to log into other accounts.

Facebook says the program is way to use identifying information to stay secure without losing privacy.

While the program does not replace passwords, Facebook says it’s a step to eventually get rid of them.

2. Muskegon Bike Time is moving most of its festivities back downtown.

For the last two years the event was in Fruitport Township at the former Great Lakes Downs Horse Track. That location may be under construction with a casino project this summer, so organizers decided to move the event.

Hot Rod Harley Davidson will once again be the headquarters. Bike Time is July 13 through 16.

3. The world’s largest art competition is hosting a dance party to kick-off the countdown to ArtPrize 9.

The free premiere event is open to the public and is happening form 7 to 10 p.m. at the ArtPrize Hub, located at 41 Sheldon Boulevard in downtown Grand Rapids.

Attendees will be among the first to see the annual event design by conduit studios and will receive a free ArtPrize 9 poster.

They’ll also be able to purchase new merchandise before the official release in the fall.

ArtPrize 9 runs from September 20 through October 8.

4. IKEA blue bags have gotten a high-fashion upgrade thanks to Balenciaga.

The couture brand has come out with a bag that looks very similar to everyone’s favorite crinkly IKEA tote bag.

They’re both neon blue, have the exact same construction, and seem to be bigger on the inside.

When you look at them side by side, there’s only one major difference: the price.

IKEA’s bag, made out of recyclable plastic, cost 99 cents. The other glazed leather and gold stamped bag costs $2145.

A company spokesperson for IKEA says they’re “deeply flattered that the Balenciaga tote bag resembles the IKEA bag, and nothing beats the versatility of a great big blue bag.”

5. America’s National Parks unlock their gates this weekend with free admission!

The family friendly freebie is in honor of National Park week. The entire family can enjoy any National Park free of charge on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

There’s a complete list of state parks open at nationalparks.org.