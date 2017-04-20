New exhibits and shows kick-off spring season at John Ball Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Ball Zoo is open for the season, and they've added lots of new exhibits over the past couple of years just in time for the spring season.

Spring is the perfect time to come to the zoo because most of the animals are more active during cooler temperatures versus the hot summer months.

One of the new features guests can check out is the tiger exhibit; it's two exhibits connected by a trailer so the tigers can walk through the woods on the zoo's hill.

Also starting on Memorial Day John Ball Zoo will have a bird show called Realm of Flights. There will be three shows a day, with professional handlers showing off 10 exotic birds from all around the world.

Before the busy summer season starts, the zoo is only charging non-zoo members $7 for adults and $6 for kids.

If guests want to become a zoo member, memberships start at $80. With a membership for the year, members get free admission and discounts at the gift shops and food.

Members can also get discounted admission at 150 other zoos.

John Ball Zoo is located at 1,300 West Fulton Street. For more details about memberships or events happening at the zoo, visit jbzoo.org.