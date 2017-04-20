Police department posts 4/20 ‘trap’

WYOMING, Minn. – One police department was able to see humor in 4/20 day today.

The police department in Wyoming, Minnesota, which is northeast of Minneapolis, posted their ‘trap’ for marijuana violators today.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

April 20, or 4/20, is known as “Weed Day” in some circles because the date corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana.

In a story today from CNN, according to Chris Conrad, curator of the Oaksterdam Cannabis Museum in Oakland, California, 420 started as a secret code among high schoolers in the early 1970s.

A group of friends at San Rafael High School in Marin County, California, who called themselves “the Waldos,” would often meet at 4:20 p.m. to get high.