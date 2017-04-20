Pro-immigration protesters arrested in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Three people were arrested Thursday afternoon after protesting and blocking traffic in downtown Grand Rapids.

The arrests happened on Ottawa Avenue near the eastbound I-196 off ramp about 12:30pm. Police say they issued several warnings to the 20-30 protesters. Three people, a 64-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, and a 49-year-old woman were arrested for Impeding Traffic and Resisting and Obstructing.

The protesters contacted FOX 17 before the event and said they were part of the Cosecha Movement. Cosecha means “harvest” in Spanish. They said they were demanding respect for immigrants from the government and expected to be arrested because they were going to “be aggressive.”

Police say the remaining protesters continued to Calder Plaza without further incident.