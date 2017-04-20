Pro-immigration protesters arrested in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted 4:22 PM, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:23PM, April 20, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Three people were arrested Thursday afternoon after protesting and blocking traffic in downtown Grand Rapids.

The arrests happened on Ottawa Avenue near the eastbound I-196 off ramp about 12:30pm. Police say they issued several warnings to the 20-30 protesters.  Three people, a 64-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, and a 49-year-old woman were arrested for Impeding Traffic and Resisting and Obstructing.

The protesters contacted FOX 17 before the event and said they were part of the Cosecha Movement.  Cosecha means “harvest” in Spanish. They said they were demanding respect for immigrants from the government and expected to be arrested because they were going to “be aggressive.”

Police say the remaining protesters continued to Calder Plaza without further incident.

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments