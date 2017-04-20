Sylvia Moy, Motown songwriter and producer, dies at age 78

DETROIT (AP) — Motown songwriter Sylvia Moy, who penned or collaborated on several hits by recording stars like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, has died in suburban Detroit. She was 78.

Her brother, Melvin Moy, tells The Associated Press his sister died Saturday at hospital in Dearborn from complications from pneumonia.

Moy’s credits include Wonder’s “My Cherie Amour” and Gaye’s “It Takes Two.” She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

Motown arranger and musician Paul Riser says Moy was the studio’s first female producer and “pioneered some really, really unique things for women.”

Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit will hold funeral services this weekend. Moy’s survivors include five sisters and two brothers.