Teacher allegedly embezzled $28K of equipment from Caledonia school

CALEDONIA, Mich. (AP) — A suspended western Michigan school teacher has been arraigned on an embezzlement charge for allegedly pawning more than $28,000 in computers and overhead projectors stolen from his school over 5½ years.

Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony J. Marsiglia of Grand Rapids was freed on bond following his court appearance Wednesday.

Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy William Marks wrote in an arrest affidavit that after officers confronted Marsiglia, he admitting stealing and pawning the equipment. The thefts occurred at Duncan Lake Middle School in Caledonia between Nov. 30, 2011, and March 20, 2017.

Caledonia Superintendent Randy Rodriguez said Thursday that Marsiglia has been placed on unpaid leave.

A telephone message seeking comment was left at a home phone for Marsiglia.

The embezzlement charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

