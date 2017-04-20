The X-Files to return for 10 new episodes on FOX

The X-Files will return for a second event series, FOX Broadcasting Company announced Thursday.

Stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will return as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully for the all-new 10 episode installment. Creator Chris Carter will again serve as executive producer.

“Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files,” FOX Broadcasting Company President David Madden said.

Production will begin this summer and the new episodes will air in the 2017-2018 season.

The first X-Files event series aired on FOX in early 2016. The X-Files originally premiered in September 1993 and ran for nine seasons.