$10,000 reward offered in Norton Shores arson investigation

NORTON SHORES, Mich – A tight-knit community in the Norton Shores area has now teamed up with law enforcement agencies and Silent Observer to solve an arson investigation that still lacks answers more than seven months after it happened. They’re now offering up to $10,000 to find the person or persons responsible.

Investigators have credited alert neighbors to making the first call on September 10, 2016 for the fire at a home in the 1800 block of Channel Road in the Maranatha community near Lake Michigan.

The investigation has revealed the fire at the home was intentionally set both in the kitchen area of the home, as well as one other location within the home.

With the call from alert neighbors allowing firefighters to respond quickly, most of the structure itself was saved. The homeowner has joined investigators in this recent plea for tips, saying although the home itself has remained intact, most of their belongings were lost in the fire due to smoke damage.

The home remains unlivable, with the homeowner saying repair costs have reached upwards of $300,000.

Investigators say evidence from the fire has been preserved during the ongoing investigation, including surveillance camera recordings. Though several interviews have been conducted, the case remains unsolved.

The Norton Shores Police Department in coordination with the Maranatha Association announced the reward for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction on Friday.

If you or someone you know can assist with this investigation, you’re asked to call either the Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.