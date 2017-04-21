3 judges to hear appeal of Hawaii ruling blocking travel ban

HONOLULU (AP) — A three-judge panel of a federal appeals court will hear arguments in an appeal of a Hawaii federal judge’s ruling blocking President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied a request by Hawaii attorneys asking that a panel of 11 judges hear the case next month.

Appeals are typically heard first by a three-judge panel before they are possibly examined by the larger panel.

The Trump administration is appealing U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson’s ruling blocking the government from suspending new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and halting the U.S. refugee program.

The three judges will be announced the week before the May 15 hearing.

The full 15-judge panel of another appeals court will hear a similar case next month.