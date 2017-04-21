× 3-month-old suffers critical skull injuries, arrest made

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich – A 3-month-old child is now listed in stable condition Friday after state police were called to investigate a child abuse incident in Weesaw Township on Thursday.

Troopers say the preliminary investigation revealed the 3-month-old sustained critical injuries to the skull. The child was first taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, MI before being transferred to Helen Devos Childrens Hospital for further evaluation.

State police say a 33-year-old suspect was identified in this child abuse investigation, arrested for child abuse, assault and a probation violation.

State police are yet to release any names as the investigation is still ongoing.