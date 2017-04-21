× Applications now open for Miss Danish 2017

GREENVILLE, Mich. – Danish Festival is currently taking applications for the 2017 Miss Danish Festival pageant which will be held on August 12th.

All applicants must be 17-24 years old by the date of the pageant, be a resident of, full time student in, or be employed full time in the Greenville Public School District.

Applications are also open for the Young Miss Danish Festival and Junior Miss Danish Festival. All of the applications are available online.

Pageants will be held at the Greenville Performing Arts Center,111 N Hillcrest Street.

Applications are due by June 26th, 2017.