Bo and other dogs available for adoption

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Bo! He's a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier looking for a home. He's friendly towards most dogs, but will not do well in a home with cats or younger children.

The Humane Society of West Michigan and the Bissell Pet Foundation is bringing back the Empty the Shelters event. On April 29, people can adopt an animal from any West Michigan shelter, and get an adopt box with everything needed to start life with a new furry friend.

The only thing people have to pay for is the license fee, which cost between $12 and $15.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.