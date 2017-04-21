× Colorless coffee could be the newest trend

Do you like coffee, but hate what it stains your teeth? Well, a new brew may be your answer.

Clear Coffee is made by a british-based company that claims it’s the first colorless coffee on the market.

The coffee is made from Arabica coffee beans and pure water and produced by what it calls “methods which have been never used before”, according to the company.

However, it’s unclear what those methods are, and a full ingredient list has not been released.

But the company says the transparent coffee will do wonders for your teeth, as the dark color of other coffees tend to stain those pearly whites.

The coffee is available for purchase online, but it’s not cheap.

A two-pack costs about $7.50.