× Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement charge

SHELBY, Mich. – The former police chief in the village of Shelby has pleaded guilty to two charges Friday.

Robert Wilson entered his guilty pleas to embezzlement by an agent and a motor vehicle code fault charge. Wilson was charged in August 2016.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette had alleged that Wilson performed car inspection jobs and did not reporting the fees he collected to the village. An investigation into his activity found that between December 2013 and November 2015, he allegedly performed 699 vehicle inspections on “salvage vehicles” that he never reported.

Wilson was terminated from the police department last summer. He will be sentenced on June 5th.