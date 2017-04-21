× GRPD: Three juveniles arrested with handguns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say they have arrested three juveniles after they were reported to have guns on the southeast side.

Police say they were called to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Evergreen Friday afternoon. They found six juveniles near Blaine Avenue and Cottage Grove Street SE. All six were between 12 and 16 years old and three of them had weapons.

One, a 16-year-old, was found to have a loaded 9mm handgun and had fired one shot. Two others had BB guns.

The 16-year-old was arrested for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. A 14-year-old was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon. A 12-year-old was arrested for violating a city ordinance of Possession of a Firearm.

The other three juveniles were turned over to their parents.

We’ll have more details when they become available.