Authorities: Doctor may have performed liposuction in Allegan Co. pole barn

GLENN, Mich — Allegan County authorities say a doctor may have endangered patients and the public by performing liposuctions in a pole barn.
Health officials said they learned from Allegan County sheriff's investigators the doctor was performing the procedures in the building along 114th Avenue in Glenn.
Residents in Glenn say it's Dr. Bradley Bastow who was performing liposuction in an unlicensed facility on 114th Avenue in Glenn.
Dr. Bastow's name is also listed on a permit in the window of the pole barn.
According to the website for Body Laser Sculpting, they have different locations in South Haven, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, but the South Haven address listed is for the pole barn in Glenn. The website claims Bastow performs multiple tpes of procedures including liposuction, breast augmentations and face lifts, but for now the health department is only concerned about liposuction procedures at the pole barn.
Neither Bastow nor Debora Gilson, who is listed as a surgical technician on their website, responded to FOX 17's requests for interviews.
Allegan County Health Officer Angelique Joynes warned people Friday to seek immediate medical care if they had surgery at the site and show any signs of infection such as fever, redness, and swelling.
A police report received by the health department expressed concern that appropriate biohazard standards may not have been followed at that location. The health department says the building doesn't have a certificate of occupancy and isn't approved "for any business activities."
A complaint has been filed with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
8 comments
RG
Who would get medical treatment in a polebarn?
Chris
Do they also sell soap
Bob
Someone was obviously helping him… who administered anesthetics and monitored their vitals during the procedure. Someone would’ve died… it’s just unbelievable that everyone survived.
Snerdguy
Wait a minute. Just because a because a building is built with poles, it doesn’t make it a pole “barn” anymore than post and beam construction does. Lots of restaurants and other businesses are in pole buildings. Many houses are pole buildings. What matters is what is on the inside and this sounds like a local health department official either made an uneducated comment or the local media took their statement out of context and ran with it to create the media version of click bait. This isn’t the third world and I think any patient would know the difference between a barn and a doctor’s office. They aren’t even claiming that anyone was infected. Something is not right about this report. I call it fake news.
BeResponsible
Yet, if pregnancy terminations/abortions were being performed here and the health department tried to step in, it would be accused of limiting access the “women’s health”.
Anonymous
Hi, for all time i used to check blog posts here in the early hours in the daylight, since i like to find out more and more.