× Here’s how you can have dinner with a former American Idol star

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A former contestant on American Idol will be in Battle Creek this week as part of a fundraiser for God’s Kitchen.

Kalamazoo native and Western Michigan University graduate, Matt Giraud, came to national attention during season eight of American Idol.

Giraud will be part of the community barbecue dinner this Tuesday at Lakeview High School on April 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the non-profit.