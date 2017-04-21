Here’s how you can have dinner with a former American Idol star

Posted 6:14 AM, April 21, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A former contestant on American Idol will be in Battle Creek this week as part of a fundraiser for God’s Kitchen.

Kalamazoo native and Western Michigan University graduate, Matt Giraud, came to national attention during season eight of American Idol.

Giraud will be part of the community barbecue dinner this Tuesday at Lakeview High School on April 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the non-profit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s