Michigan State player charged with criminal sexual conduct

Posted 11:59 AM, April 21, 2017, by , Updated at 12:06PM, April 21, 2017

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State football player has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Ingham County prosecutors announced the charge on Friday against 19-year-old Auston Robertson. The charges stem from an April 9 incident in Meridian Township, near the East Lansing school.

Prosecutors say they don’t know if Robertson has an attorney. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from Robertson, who hasn’t been arraigned.

Three other players are part of a sexual assault investigation following a January incident.

All four players have been suspended.

