Muskegon daycare death investigated as homicide

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The death of a 1-year-old boy found unresponsive at a Muskegon home daycare is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office.

The update comes as family and friends laid Korey Brown to rest Friday.

Bryanna Reasonover, his mother, says she found him unresponsive at daycare on April 14. She said her son’s body was covered in bruises and bite marks, which police later confirmed.

Investigators previously said an 8-year-old child is being considered as a “person of interest.” All witnesses in the case are children.

Bryanna previously told FOX 17 she’s angry that an adult at the daycare was not supervising the children and did not protect her child from harm.

“Bruises and bite marks on his face. Bite marks on his fingers. It was bad,” says Reasonover. “An adult wasn’t there supervising as they were supposed to.”

Police say the owner of the daycare is cooperating with investigators.