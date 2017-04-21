Newaygo man arrested, suspected of several break-ins

NEWAYGO, Mich. – A Newaygo man was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into several businesses over recent months.

Newaygo County deputies say that the 23-year-old man was identified by a citizen as the person who allegedly broke into Newaygo Tire Wholesalers in July of 2016. Detectives believe that he is also responsible for break-ins at Precision Performance, Indian River Tobacco, Cash Advance, Pine Medical Newaygo Office and the Newaygo Outlet and Pawn.

Michigan State Police assisted in the investigation. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.