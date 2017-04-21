Plainwell school is adopting a zero waste policy in the cafeteria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINWELL, Mich. - One school in West Michigan is teaching students not only about the importance of recycling but also how using reusable materials can help reduce landfill waste.

Plainwell Middle School is transforming their lunchroom into a zero waste cafeteria.

Student council members helped set up a recycling station in the front of the room to show students exactly how to sort their materials after the school recently switched over to all paper trays instead of Styrofoam.

Students have been recycling just their food scraps for months to feed some local pigs but are excited to continue to make a difference.

"It's about making choices and what we pack in her lunch and every product we have has somewhere it's got to go after we're done with it so making choices to use products that are reusable, recyclable and then hopefully that becomes their norm," says art teacher Kristen Stevens.

The teacher says she hopes other schools in the district will pick up on this as well.