Police: Woman arrested after running over boyfriend

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Paw Paw is facing assault charges after police say she ran her boyfriend over with her car twice.

Battle Creek Police were called to the 100 block of Ridge Street just after 7 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man on the ground with a broken leg.

Witnesses say the two were arguing about money for marijuana, according to a release from police. That’s when they saw the man get on the hood of the car to try and stop her from leaving.

Police say she drove away, he fell off the hood and she allegedly ran him over.

His leg was broken in two places. Police say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was arrested and will be identified pending formal arraignment.