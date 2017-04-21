Registered sex offender arrested after making harassing calls to Victoria’s Secret

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Battle Creek man was arrested earlier this week on a parole violation after he allegedly made harassing and obscene phone calls to the Victoria’s Secret store at Lakeview Square Mall.

The clerks reported getting three calls starting at about 7:45am Tuesday. Police say the man also made threatening calls to the Family Health Center of Battle Creek.

Police say they were able to trace the calls and learned he was a registered sex offender who was on parole. He was scheduled to meet with his parole officer that day and they arrested him at that time.

Police say he admitted to some of the things he was alleged to have said to the clerks at the store.