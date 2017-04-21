× Rockford man named at state fire marshal

LANSING, Mich. – A Rockford man and former Grand Rapids firefighter has been named state fire marshal.

Kevin Sehlmeyer was named by Gov. Rick Snyder to the position on Friday.

Sehlmeyer is president of Rescue Resources LLC and served with GRFD for over 30 years, including as deputy fire chief before retiring in January 2016, according to a release from the governor’s office. He also served as a crash rescue firefighter in the Michigan Air National Guard.

His appointment begins Monday.

The state fire marshal leads the Michigan Bureau of Fire Services within the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, serves as a member of the State Board of Mechanical Rules, and as ex-officio member of the Fire Fighters Training Council and State Fire Safety Board.