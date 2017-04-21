× Verlander falters, Cabrera hurt as Twins top Tigers 6-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Verlander stumbled again, Miguel Cabrera left after straining his right groin and the Detroit Tigers wasted a three-run lead Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, who burst ahead when Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer that capped a six-run sixth inning.

Cabrera, a two-time AL MVP, had three hits but was hurt while stretching for a throw from third baseman Nicholas Castellanos to first on Brian Dozier’s inning-ending grounder in the sixth. Cabrera was replaced in the middle of the seventh.

Six days after allowing nine runs and 11 hits in four innings against Cleveland, Verlander (1-2) held the Twins to two hits in five innings and led 3-0 before walking Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer starting the sixth.

Robbie Grossman chased Verlander with a two-run single, Jorge Polanco singled in the tying run against Joe Jimenez and Rosario hit an opposite-field homer to left.

Verlander, whose ERA rose to 6.04, allowed four runs, three hits and six walks — one shy of his career high — five-plus innings. He had been 12-1 in his previous 18 starts against the Twins.

Hector Santiago (2-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, and Ryan Pressly, Taylor Rogers and Brandon Kintzler combined for one-hit relief. Kintzler got his fourth save in as many chances.

Victor Martinez and Justin Upton had RBI hits as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the third, and James McCann hit his fourth homer in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: SS Jose Iglesias was placed on the seven-day concussion DL, retroactive to Thursday. Iglesias took a knee to his jaw on the final play of Wednesday’s game.

Twins: INF Ehire Adrianza (right oblique strain) went 3 for 5 in his first rehab start for Class A Fort Myers on Friday, starting at shortstop.

UP NEXT

Rookie LHP Adalberto Mejia (0-1, 4.05 ERA) is to start for Minnesota on Saturday and LHP Matt Boyd (2-1, 3.77) for Detroit. Mejia’s rotation spot was skipped when Minnesota’s game on Wednesday was rained out. Boyd beat the Twins on April 11 with six scoreless innings.