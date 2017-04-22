Battle Creek man arrested for thefts and gun

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man has been jailed on theft and gun charges after an early Saturday morning incident.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Police Department was called to the area of West Highland Boulevard and North 31st Street for a larceny that had just occurred. Dispatch advised that a male subject had broken into at least three vehicles in the area and the man then walked southbound toward Territorial Road.

Officers arrived in the area and observed a male matching the suspect description walking on 31st near Territorial. As they approached the subject, he pulled a gun from his waistband and threw it behind him.

The man was also found with evidence on him from the larceny.

The 33-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested without incident and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on larceny and weapon offenses.

