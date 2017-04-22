Man in serious condition after crash in Ottawa County

JAMESTOWN TWP., Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a crash Friday.

It happened on 24th Avenue near Ottogan just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies say Bradley Parkhurst, of Hamilton, was driving southbound on 24th Avenue when he crossed the center line and hit a semi.

Parkhurst was not able to remember any of the events prior to the crash and was taken to Zeeland Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi, William Petit, was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

