KENTWOOD, Mich. – Dispatchers with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department say one person was hit by a car early Saturday morning in the parking lot of T and J Party Store.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Shaffer Ave SE.

The extent of the person’s injuries remain unclear this morning.

Deputies on scene tell FOX 17 that a press release will be sent out soon with more details.