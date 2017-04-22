× Warm afternoons, cool nights this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — A lot more sunshine is expected today compared to yesterday with an area of high pressure building in from the west through the weekend. Other than a few high level clouds out there this morning — mainly along and south of I-94 — sunshine will dominate today. Here is a look at the surface map this morning, showing those high clouds and the area of high pressure that is moving into West Michigan:

According to Future Track HD, the sunshine will boost temperatures into the lower 60s this afternoon:

You’ll notice that temperatures will be much cooler near Lake Michigan, especially south of Holland. That’s because large scale winds will be out of the north to northeast today. Speaking of Lake Michigan, here is a look at your marine forecast for today:

With clear skies tonight and winds becoming calm, temperatures will be just as cold or slightly colder than last night. In fact, patchy frost is expected in rural areas. Afternoon temperatures will recover nicely, however, with a light west to southwest wind:

The warming trend will continue on Monday and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible both Wednesday and Friday next week.