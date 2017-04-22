× Warrants issued for ‘rough sex’ couple after assault at Battle Creek hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police in Battle Creek are seeking warrants for a 26-year-old Detroit man and a woman, 26, from East Lansing, who got into an argument while they were staying at a hotel.

Police say they assaulted each other Tuesday morning at the Quality Inn, 2590 Capital Avenue Southwest after the woman noticed he had text messages on his phone from two other woman.

When the man tried to leave the hotel, he says the woman pushed him.

The couple says they met on an online dating site and that they enjoyed having ‘rough sex’ but the argument and struggle was not during intercourse.

The names of the two have not been released.