Woman covers license plate to steal gas from Sparta gas station, police say

SPARTA, Mich. – Police in Sparta are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly covered up her license plate with tape before stealing gas.

Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Wesco Gas Station, 434 South State Street.

The woman is accused of stealing about $29 worth of gas after using tape to cover her license plate and using the pump that was the furthest from the building.

The vehicle she is driving appears to be a teal or green older model Chevrolet Malibu possibly an early 2000’s model.