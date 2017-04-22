× Zeeland police arrest suspected thief

ZEELAND, Mich. – Police in Zeeland say they have arrested a suspect accused of stealing from cars in addition to taking a cancer donation jar from a West Michigan gas station.

Brandon Lacombe, who often frequents the Holland and Zeeland area, was one of four suspects wanted for stealing from motor vehicles.

Police say Lacombe stole a handgun from one of the vehicles but the gun was not recovered during his arrest.

Lacombe is also accused of stealing a cancer donation jar from the West Side Mobil, 5 West Main Avenue.

A juvenile has also been arrested and lodged on charges in connection to the car larcenies.

It is not clear if the other two suspects, described as a juvenile and an adult have been charged.

If you have any information related to these crimes you are being asked to call Zeeland police at (616) 772-9125.