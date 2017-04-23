× 2 motorcycle riders killed in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — An Indiana couple died when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car Saturday evening.

At 5:36 p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Shawnee Road and Garr Road in Oronoko Township on a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger car. The investigation has determined that the motorcycle, with two riders from Granger, Ind., was eastbound on Shawnee approaching the Garr intersection it collided with the car.

The car, driven by a 79-year-old Buchanan man, was westbound on Shawnee and attempted a left turn onto southbound Garr when the two collided, resulting in fatal injuries to both motorcycle riders — David Allen Cox, 46, and Christine Marie Cox, 45, both of Granger.

The motorcycle riders both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.