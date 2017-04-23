× 2 sought after break-in at Albion party store

ALBION, Mich. — Police are looking for two suspects after a party store was burglarized early Sunday morning.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Albion Department of Public Safety officers responded to an alarm at the Fedco Party Store at 217 S. Superior St. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the front window near the door had been smashed out.

The building was checked and Albion police dog Tripp tracked the suspects to the 300 block of East Erie Street, but nobody has been located at this time.

Surveillance video showed two people entering the store and going through the cash register. At this time it isn’t believed anything was taken from the store.

The incident remains under investigation by Albion Public Safety.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Albion Det. Sgt. Nicole Wygant at (517) 629-7824 or Silent Observer at (517) 629-2700.