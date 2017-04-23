× Crews working to remove body from Kalamazoo River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Crews in Battle Creek are currently working to remove a body from the Kalamazoo River.

Calhoun County dispatchers tell FOX 17 that crews received a call about 1:05 a.m. Sunday after a fisherman in the river noticed a body at Stringham Road and Jackson Street.

That is about a mile or so downstream from where 31-year-old Cortez Lewis, of Detroit, ended up in the river on March 4 . Surveillance video captured him driving his girlfriend’s car into the Kalamazoo River near Dickman Road and Capitol Avenue.

The car he was driving was pulled from the river back on March 12 but he was not inside.

Police say the person’s identity is unknown at this time until an autopsy will be performed.

*This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates*