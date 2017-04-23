× Hidden gun discovered during Kalamazoo foot patrol

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police found a gun in the pocket of a man they had stopped during a foot patrol shortly after midnight.

At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were conducting a directed patrol in the 2900 block of West Michigan due repeated complaints of crowds and illegal activity in the parking lot. While officers were walking through the lot an officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from a vehicle and made contact with the male in the driver’s seat.

At the same time a second officer was speaking with one of the passengers and noticed a marijuana cigarette stuck behind his ear. The passenger was asked to step out of the vehicle while officers gathered additional information.

During this time officers noticed very suspicious behavior from the subject, as he continuously attempted to turn his body away from officers. While speaking with the subject, an officer noticed the grip of a gun sticking out of his pocket.

The subject was immediately taken into custody.

The handgun had been reported stolen from Kalamazoo Township.

The 20-year-old man was found to be in possession of a stolen .22 semi-automatic pistol. Kalamazoo Public Safety will be seeking charges for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol under the legal age.

The man was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident or other criminal activity is being asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com on the Web.